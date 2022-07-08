Kim Kardashian reveals eating meat for Met Gala diet has caused psoriasis flare-up

Kim Kardashian recently admitted that eating meat prior to Met Gala had worsened her psoriasis.



According to Allure, the reality star was diagnosed with psoriasis in 2011, which is a “common skin condition that causes red, scaly patches”.

“Eating meat as part of her Met Gala diet exacerbated the problem,” she said, adding that she is usually a vegetarian and prefers plant-based diet due to her skin condition.

Kim also mentioned, “I had breakouts all over my body as well as psoriatic arthritis so severe that I had trouble moving my hands.”

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Kim’s Met Gala diet was reportedly a controversial diet as health experts suggested, “carb-cutting could be risky and is not recommended for most people”.