Nick Jonas gushes over 'amazing' daughter Malti and wife Priyanka Chopra in new interview

Nick Jonas is enjoying family life with wife Priyanka Chopra and their newborn daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In his latest interview with Kevin Frazier on Thursday, the Close singer, 29, discussed parenthood and said his ‘amazing’ daughter, Malti, is doing well after having spent 100 days in the NICU following her premature birth.

“[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy,” Jonas shared, adding that, “All is good.”

The Levels singer and the White Tiger actress, 39, welcomed their baby girl Malti via surrogacy in January this year. The new parents had to wait for over three months before they could bring her home as she was born prematurely.

Discussing his life as a father, Jonas noted that having a daughter is ‘life-changing’ but wouldn’t have it any other way.

Meanwhile, the Quantico starlet also shared a new snap of the 6-month-old spending time with her mom and her best friend.

“22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul ,” Chopra, 39, captioned the photo in which Malti’s face is concealed with an emoticon.

Jonas and Chopra had kept details of their newborn under wraps since her birth in January.