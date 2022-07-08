Queen Elizabeth ‘whisking’ Prince Andrew away amid growing rage: ‘Go away!’

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been planning a secret whisk away for Prince Andrew, to get him out of the heart of London, in an attempt to save face.



News of this plan has been leaked by a Palace insider and source close to the Daily Mail.

There, the insider was quoted saying, “Clearly, at some point soon, thought will have to be given as to how to support the Duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks slowly to rebuild his life in a different direction,



There is, of course, a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings.”

“There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight.”