Britney Spears posts Tom Hardy's audition tape, calls him the ‘British guy’

Britney Spears posted a throwback video of Hollywood actor Tom Hardy auditioning for 2002 movie The Reckoning.

While sharing the video, the Toxic crooner, 40, admitted that she doesn't know who the actor is.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Gimme More singer, who tied the knot with her partner Sam Asghari in June, shared a clipping of a magazine article about Hardy, 44, and wrote in the caption: "I'm not sure who this guy is."

Sharing Hardy’s audition tape, in which he was seen performing a coin trick, she wrote in the caption, "Flying home I found this magazine... I'm not sure who this guy is but I liked the key tattoo on his right arm... obviously a sad story but I read that he flipped a quarter and it came up heads!!!"

Explaining how she personally related to the anecdote, Spears said, "So when I danced I saw my son left a quarter on the piano... I picked it up and look what came up... heads or tails??? Play on my friends!!!"

"Psss this was shot on Christmas Day!!!!" Spears said of a follow-up video that showed her performing a dance routine at her home. "Pssss the British guy reminds me to believe in magic. Pssssss look at the [key]!!!!!" she concluded.

Spears' fans were quick to inform the singer of exactly who the ‘British guy’ is, with one writing: "The British guy is Tom Hardy, sexiest man alive."

"Tom Hardy must be so disappointed Britney didn't recognize him," quipped another internet user.

"The fact that you don't know that that's Tom Hardy is exactly why I love you," said another.