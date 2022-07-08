BLACKPINK to drop new album next month, announce ‘largest ever world tour’

After almost two years of musical hiatus, the K-pop sensation band BLACKPINK is all set to make a comeback with a new album.
The quartet — made up of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé – is set to release new music album in August.
On Wednesday, a representative from the group’s parent company YG announced that the girl group is in the final stages of recording their new album.
As per Soompi reports, the agency also shared that the group will soon embark on “the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history" until the end of 2022, ‘furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow,” stated the YG rep.
However, no exact date for their upcoming music and world tour have been announced yet. The report also stated that the band will start filming a new music video in July and officially drop their new project in August.
BLACKPINK released their first studio album The Album in October 2020, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.
Queen Elizabeth wants Prince Andrew ‘taken away’ to Scotland amid growing dislike for the royal
Hayden Panettiere reflects on her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend
Georgia Toffolo sends pulses racing with her captivating photos
In her TikTok video comments section, Kylie Jenner said that the delivery person was also tipped for the job
Amber Heard’s legal team hits back at Johnny Depp with a ‘non entitlement’ claim
Meghan Markle has reportedly grown angry at Prince Harry because of the presence of random phone messages