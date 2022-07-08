BLACKPINK to drop new album next month, announce ‘largest ever world tour’

After almost two years of musical hiatus, the K-pop sensation band BLACKPINK is all set to make a comeback with a new album.

The quartet — made up of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé – is set to release new music album in August.

On Wednesday, a representative from the group’s parent company YG announced that the girl group is in the final stages of recording their new album.

As per Soompi reports, the agency also shared that the group will soon embark on “the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history" until the end of 2022, ‘furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow,” stated the YG rep.

However, no exact date for their upcoming music and world tour have been announced yet. The report also stated that the band will start filming a new music video in July and officially drop their new project in August.

BLACKPINK released their first studio album The Album in October 2020, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.