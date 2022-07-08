Firm ‘blackmailing’ Meghan Markle with findings of bullying probe?

The Firm has reportedly been hiding the bullying probe results just to ‘blackmail’ Meghan Markle into good behavior.

This claim has been made by an entertainment industry insider close to the Globe.

According to the source, testimony from staffers included “harrowing” revelations that could be “very damaging” to the Duchess, especially in the midst of her bid to paint her a “woke crusader.”

The inside source even went as far as to say, “Although the monarchy has publicly acknowledged the investigation is complete, the findings of the highly sensitive inquiry will never be released – unless Meghan and Harry continue their scorched earth war on the royal family.”