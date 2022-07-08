With Eid around the corner, Pakistan logs 693 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan registered a minor drop on Friday from a day earlier, but continued to remain above 600, with Eid ul Adha right around the corner.

Statistics shared by the National Institute of Health today morning showed 693 positive cases after 21,137 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

No deaths were registered in the period but 165 patients were said by NIH to be on critical care.

The national positivity ratio remains above 3% at 3.28%, though it is slightly below yesterday's 3.77%.



Yesterday, Pakistan recorded 872 infections and nine deaths, according to NIH data.



A worrying rise in cases has been witnessed the past week with positive cases continuously crossing the 600-mark. The last time they were below that level was on June 29, when authorities logged 541 infections.



