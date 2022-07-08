Michael Mann ‘determined’ to make a Heat 2 movie

The sequel to Michael Mann's Heat film will be a "big, ambitious movie," according to Mann.

Heat, a 1995 critically praised crime epic written and directed by Mann, stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. In August, the sequel book Heat 2, which takes place both before and after the original film's events, will be made available.

In an interview with Empire, Mann shared his idea of turning his novel into a movie, “It’s totally planned to be a movie,” he said. “Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No. It’s going to be one large movie.”

But according to Mann, De Niro and Kilmer wouldn't appear in the movie adaptation of the book, which primarily centres on Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) and Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer), "because they'd have to be six years younger than they were in Heat."\