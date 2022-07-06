Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoided 'boozy' lunch with royals for hometime

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoided 'boozy' lunch with royals for hometimec

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were rejected by royals over"celebratory boozy" lunch at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, Harry and Meghan rushed back to Frogmore Cottage at the time of Red Arrows flypast without attending the intimate cousin lunch.

An insider said: "It was quite boozy and went on well into the early evening, by which point there was no time to get to Windsor to see the Sussexes."

Speaking in an interview right after the Jubilee, Princess Anne son-in-law Mike Tindall shared details of the four-day celebrations.

"Lovely weekend. It was outstanding to be fair, it was just great to be a part of," said Mike.

"Outside of that, the concert was very very cool. Going for the Derby for the first time ever was a unique experience and one that I enjoyed," he added.