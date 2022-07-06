Prince Harry's four days at Windsor on Queen's Jubilee will haunt him for rest of his life, claims expert

Prince harry and Meghan Markle were "relegated" behind the Duke of Gloucester as part of a drastic royal shake-up at the Queen's Jubilee last month, a royal expert has claimed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK last month to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. However, the pair are said to have been "tucked away" behind other members of the Firm.
The move, according to the expert, was as part of a drastic royal shake-up.
"Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life. They (Meghan and Harry) were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester," said royal expert and biographer Duncan Larcombe.
Other prominent members of the Firm were seated in the front row at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, while the Sussexes were demoted to the second row.
Mr Larcombe added: "You can take your pick with things they were excluded from this weekend, whether they excluded themselves or not, they flew home on a private jet before the thing had even finished".
