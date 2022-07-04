Here’s why Prince Andrew agreed to discuss sexual abuse allegations on TV

Prince Andrew reportedly agreed to discuss sexual abuse allegations with BBC presenter Emily Maitlis after a producer taunted the disgraced royal about his ‘Randy Andy’ nickname.
Telegraph reported that Sam McAlister - a woman who secured the infamous Newsnight interview, recently shared that she “gave it to him very bluntly” during their final meeting.
“Sir. I have lived in this country for over 40 years and, until now, I only knew two things about you,” she told him.
“It's that you're known as ‘Air Miles Andy’ and ‘Randy Andy’ and I can absolutely tell you that the latter really doesn't help you in your current predicament.”
McAlister said she thought she had “blown our chances of landing the interview of a lifetime”.
“There was a long pause,” she recalled. “Then Andrew laughed. The room collectively exhaled.”
McAlister shared the details of the explosive interview in her new book Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC's Most Shocking Interviews.
