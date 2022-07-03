Prince Harry 'insists' 'The Crown' doesn't show him, Meghan exiting royal family

Prince Harry is seemingly pondering over his decision of having signed a huge deal with Netflix as he insisted The Crown should not show him and Meghan Markle exiting the Royal Family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed a multi-million-pound deal with the streaming giant in September 2020 after which it would want their ‘pint of blood’, claimed a royal expert.
During her appearance on Talk Radio, Angelia Levin said, “When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'
"I mumbled and said, 'are you and the rest of the Royal Family?'
"He said, 'yes, we're all absolutely watching everything but I'm going to insist it stops before it reaches me',” she recalled the conversation which took place two years during the show’s second instalment.
Ms Levin said, “And he's now actually doing what I think is so disloyal and rude and that is taking money from a company like Netflix that knows exactly that it's going to get its pint of blood out of somebody when it offers a lot of money.
"When he knows the same company is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother."
US musician Grimes got in early, managing to bag almost $6 million for some fantasy-inspired art last year.
A charity watchdog claimed that Prince Charles’ 19 letters revealed his interest in securing donations
Prince William is expected to modernise the monarchy and use his platform to speak his mind on issues that matter.
British model Naomi Campbell was the first to react to Johnny Depp photo.
Adele shows concern for audience during latest performance
Princess Diana's brother says London memorial evokes sense of sadness