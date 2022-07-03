Prince Harry 'insists' 'The Crown' doesn't show him, Meghan exiting royal family

Prince Harry is seemingly pondering over his decision of having signed a huge deal with Netflix as he insisted The Crown should not show him and Meghan Markle exiting the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed a multi-million-pound deal with the streaming giant in September 2020 after which it would want their ‘pint of blood’, claimed a royal expert.

During her appearance on Talk Radio, Angelia Levin said, “When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'

"I mumbled and said, 'are you and the rest of the Royal Family?'

"He said, 'yes, we're all absolutely watching everything but I'm going to insist it stops before it reaches me',” she recalled the conversation which took place two years during the show’s second instalment.

Ms Levin said, “And he's now actually doing what I think is so disloyal and rude and that is taking money from a company like Netflix that knows exactly that it's going to get its pint of blood out of somebody when it offers a lot of money.

"When he knows the same company is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother."