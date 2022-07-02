Tom Cruise arrives at Adele concert with mystery woman: Photos

File Footage

Tom Cruise surprised fans with his arrival at Adele’s concert with a mystery woman by his side at Hyde Park in London on Friday.

The handsome hunk turned heads in his casual attire donning a button-up shirt paired with a stylish dark coloured jacket at the star studded concert.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The Top Gun: Maverick star was seen walking with a woman in a pink sweater and flared jeans, whose identity is unknown, as noted by Daily Mail.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The 59-year-old star wore a face mask which he later removed to take pictures with fans swooning over him at the sold out concert.



Cruise interacted with fans as he was captured taking selfies and shaking hands with people came to attend the Easy on Me hitmaker’s show.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Cruise appearance with the woman comes shortly after he reportedly parted ways with Hayley Atwell after reconciling romance with her in 2021.



The concert was attended by some big names from the industry including James Corden, Radio host Nick Grimshaw, TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Lorraine Kelly.



