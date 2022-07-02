Tom Cruise arrives at Adele concert with mystery woman: Photos

Tom Cruise surprised fans with his arrival at Adele’s concert with a mystery woman by his side at Hyde Park in London on Friday.
The handsome hunk turned heads in his casual attire donning a button-up shirt paired with a stylish dark coloured jacket at the star studded concert.
The Top Gun: Maverick star was seen walking with a woman in a pink sweater and flared jeans, whose identity is unknown, as noted by Daily Mail.
The 59-year-old star wore a face mask which he later removed to take pictures with fans swooning over him at the sold out concert.
Cruise interacted with fans as he was captured taking selfies and shaking hands with people came to attend the Easy on Me hitmaker’s show.
Cruise appearance with the woman comes shortly after he reportedly parted ways with Hayley Atwell after reconciling romance with her in 2021.
The concert was attended by some big names from the industry including James Corden, Radio host Nick Grimshaw, TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Lorraine Kelly.
Rebel Wilson, Charles Melton’s movie is expected to be directed by South Korean moviemaker
Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny was reportedly offered a ‘significant payout' by BBC
Kim Kardashian under fire for throwing lavish birthday party for North West
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee dresses are all set to be displayed at an exhibition for the first time
Rihanna spotted at A$AP Rocky concert first time after welcoming baby boy in May
The Diana Award is the only charity that carries the name of Prince William and Harry’s mother.