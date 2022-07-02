Travis Barker ex-wife Shanna Moakler prays for his health

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old American model said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children”.
“I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney” added the actress.
Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler married each other in 2004, and the marriage lasted for four years, ending in 2008.
The Blink-182 drummer Barker and the reality television star Moakler have two children together, 18-year-old Landon Asher and 16-year-old Alabama Luella.
Barker is now married to model Kourtney Kardashian, whom he married in May.
Hugh Jackman says he is thrilled to see this movie
last year, Led Zeppelin´s Jimmy Page also tracked one down that went missing at an airport decades ago.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trashed longstanding claims that they named Lilibet after the Queen without approval
Ezra Miller’s victim opens up on Iceland choking incident
Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend the first birthday celebrations of Meghan Markle and Harry’s...
Prince Andrew has been called an ‘obnoxious’ man by a former police officer who worked for the Royal Family