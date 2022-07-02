Travis Barker ex-wife Shanna Moakler prays for his health

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old American model said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children”.



“I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney” added the actress.

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler married each other in 2004, and the marriage lasted for four years, ending in 2008.

The Blink-182 drummer Barker and the reality television star Moakler have two children together, 18-year-old Landon Asher and 16-year-old Alabama Luella.

Barker is now married to model Kourtney Kardashian, whom he married in May.