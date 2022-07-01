Prince Charles wants to forgive Prince Harry for everything: ‘He loves his son’

Prince Charles wants to rebuild fractured relationship with his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, and is ready to forgive him for everything.



The report of healing the relationship comes after an emotional meeting of the heir to throne with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Queen.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Prince Charles absolutely wants to start healing fractured relationship with the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess.

Nicholl said "I do know that Charles absolutely wants to start healing that fractured relationship with Harry.”

The royal expert continued, the private meeting was likely "very much the beginning" of his efforts to mend fences, and "paved the way for some more conciliatory talks."

"He loves his son but he wants to forgive his son for everything. He wants to repair that relationship and move on," Nicholl said.

"A big part of that is him wanting to be a grandfather and see those grandchildren.”

Earlier, several reports quoted a senior royal source claiming that the future king had a “very emotional” first meeting with his granddaughter Lilibet.

Prince Charles and Camilla were said to have been “absolutely thrilled” to see Harry and Meghan and their children during recent visit to UK.