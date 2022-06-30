Kourtney Kardashian ‘trying to lift’ Travis Barker’s spirits, ‘hates’ seeing him in pain

Kourney Kardashian is fulfilling her wedding vows as she sticks by her husband Travis Barker's side amid hospitalization due to pancreatitis.
The reality TV star is trying her best to keep hubby in good spirits after the medical emergency took him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
"Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain," an insider told E! News about how the 43-year-old is coping with the situation.
While another source spilled to People Magazine that "Kourtney won't leave his side," adding, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."
Talking about the Blink-182 drummer, the source added, "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."
However, Barker is now “OK and is doing better today," as he is “getting the best care at Cedars” as per the sources.
Chris Pratt shares interesting details about his name
Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite to be unhappy
Victoria Beckham class out Chris Evans for weighing her on his live television show in the late 90s
The Duchess of Sussex, whose popularity is plummeting in her home country, speaks out about abortion rights
Virginia Giuffre did not mention Andrew in her emotional statement against Ghislaine Maxwell
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been offered big TV deals to tell about their UK visit