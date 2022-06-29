PML-N files plea against LHC’s verdict on Punjab Assembly reserved seats

The PML-N filed an intra-court appeal against the Lahore High Court’s verdict on Punjab Assembly reserved seats. Photo: Twitter/@PoliticalGuru3

LAHORE: The ruling PML-N on Wednesday filed an intra-court appeal against the Lahore High Court’s verdict ordering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify lawmakers on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly as per the list provided by the PTI.

In its intra-court appeal, the PML-N said that the LHC single bench issued the ruling without fulfilling the legal requirements. The party maintained that LHC’s order to issue notifications on the reserved seats is against the law.

The PML-N pleaded with the court to nullify the LHC’s June 27 orders.

LHC directs ECP to notify lawmakers



On June 27, the LHC had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify the members of the Punjab Assembly's reserved seats after accepting a plea registered by the PTI.

The PTI had approached the LHC against the ECP’s decision deferring the issuance of a notification on the reserved assembly seats till the by-elections on 20 vacant seats.

The decision was announced by the LHC after hearing all arguments of relevant stakeholders.

Speaking to the media, PTI’s counsel Ali Zafar welcomed the decision and termed it a “game-changer”.

After the LHC order, five reserved seats will be allocated to the PTI which will increase their number in the provincial legislature.

The party positions in PA

The Punjab assembly has a total of 371 members, of which, at the moment, 20 seats are vacant and are up for re-polling on July 17.

This brings the total number of MPAs in the Punjab assembly down to 351.

The ruling PML-N has the majority of 165 members. However, four of its MPAs had previously rebelled against the party leadership, of which two are still undecided about staying with the PML-N. This leaves the PML-N with only 163 MPAs.

On the other side is the opposition, therefore the PTI, which is 158 MPAs strong at the moment. But if allotted the five reserved seats after the orders of the LHC, the PTI will also bring up its numbers to 163.

In the House, are also five independents, of which Chaudhry Nisar, the former interior minister, is unlikely to vote. While the PPP has 7 MPAs, PML-Q has 10 and the Rah-e-Haq party has one.