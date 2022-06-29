Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez sets internet ablaze with her gorgeous photos

Georgina Rodriguez is a sight to behold in the latest pictures captured when she stepped out in Madrid on Wednesday in blue leggings and a grey vest.

As per the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 28-year Argentinean beauty put on an eye-popping display in a sporty figure as she stepped out for a stroll with four of her children, giving fans major style envy.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, 28, looked drop-dead gorgeous in figure-hugging blue leggings and a grey vest top that flaunted her incredible figure.

She chose to wear comfortable pair of white and blue Nike trainers as she gave her daughter Alana, four, a piggyback during the walk.

The mother-of-two tucked her brunette tresses under a black Champion baseball cap and made us fall in love with her style all over again.

Georgina was also joined by Cristiano's five-year-old twins Eva and Mateo for the stroll while she pushed her two-month-old baby Bella Esmeralda in a pram.

The couple, who have been together since 2016 and share five children, were recently spotted enjoying a family holiday after welcoming a new baby to their brood in April.

Ronaldo and Georgina recently jetted off on a family holiday to Mallorca with their five children and Georgia shared a stunning family snap to capture the trip.