Prince Harry no longer 'royal pin-up': 'Why not become fully-fledged American?'

Prince Harry is not as vital to the royal family as he once was, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is now a resident on California, opted for a lifestyle change when he decided to quit his royal duties in 2020.

While Harry, along with is family returned to UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, he reportedly realised the place is no longer his home.

Christopher Wilson stated: "WITH his blink-and-you'll miss-it, return to Britain already fading from public memory, even Prince Harry must realise he's no longer the royal pin-up he once was

He added: "YouGov poll showed almost two-thirds of Britons have a negative perception of him.

"One possibility so far left undiscussed in his chats with Oprah Winfrey and other US media chums is that he might just give up, not only his place in the Royal Family, but his British citizenship.

He added: "After all, he loves the California lifestyle and the uncritical press coverage he gets over there. The sun, the polo, the film-star friends, the occasional red carpet. With nothing left to lose, why not become a fully-fledged American?

Drawing comparisons between Harry and great granduncle King Edward VIII, the writer added: "Curiously, this is exactly the same dilemma which faced his great-great uncle almost 80 years ago after King Edward VIII quit Palace life in 1936 for the love of an American divorcee, and became the Duke of Windsor.

"Maybe Prince Harry should read it as he weighs up whether to shake off his heritage and start a new life as a US citizen. It might help him make up his mind," concluded the expert.