Prince Charles used clout to change a law in his favour: report

Days after it was reported that Prince Charles accepted a suitcase containing money from a foreigner, a new report has revealed that he used his clout to get a law changed in his favour.
Charles's problems seem to have compounded after a new report revealed that he allegedly forced John Major's government to secretly change a law to benefit his landed estate, documents revealed on Tuesday.
Citing documents, The Guardian reported that the future king lobbied to have some tenants of his £1billion Duchy of Cornwall estate exempted from what became the 1993 Leasehold Reform Act. The newspaper said that the act gave long-term tenants the right to buy their freehold or extend their leases.
The report said that Charles exploited a controversial convention known as Prince’s Consent which allows the heir to the throne to veto legislation affecting his interests.
The report comes days after he was accused of accepting a suitcase containing €1m in cash from "HBJ", the former prime minister of Qatar.
Thetime.co.uk reported that the Prince of Wales received three €1m gifts from sheikh in undisclosed meetings.
HBJ said to have given money in 500 euro bank-notes.
Citing sources, the report said royal aides were uncomfortable but counted cash at Clarence House.
Alia Bhatt penned down a gratitude note for her well-wishers on social media post pregnancy announcement
Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden stunned onlookers with their ultra chic outfits
Kensington Palace on Tuesday sounded off on a viral video that shows Prince William erupting at a paparazzi photog
Alia Bhatt penned down a gratitude note for her well-wishers on social media
Selena Gomez starrer season 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' series will be released on Hulu and Disney + on 28th...
Amber Heard is expected to sell a luxurious gift by her former beau Elon Musk