Prince Charles former valet resigned in Arab money row

Prince Charles former valet, Michael Fawcett, resigned from his position last November.
The decision came after conjectures the aide has helped billionaire Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz in 2016 to gain British citizenship.
The hazardous scandal sent Charles' charity organisation, The Prince’s Foundation, to get audit from EY.
Speaking about the valet earlier, the future King confessed: “I can manage without just about anyone except for Michael.”
It was concluded “there is evidence that communication and co-ordination took place between the CEO at the time and so-called ‘fixers’ regarding honorary nominations for a donor between 2014 to 2018”.
Kim Kardashian is being ripped by fans on social media after the reality star hosted a ‘wasteful’ party
Selena Gomez speaks on Roe v Wade ruling at Only Murder in the Building premiere
Emma Roberts is reportedly all set to star alongside Dakota Johnson and 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been ordered to face trial on stalking felony charges
Johnny Depp says, “To be honest, I’m quite worried.”