Johnny Depp's rep brushes off rumours of his return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Johnny Depp's representative has denied rumours that the actor is in talks to sign a deal worth $301 million to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Reports of the Edward Scissorhands star reprising his famous Captain Jack Sparrow character circulated on the internet on Monday.

However, rep for the 59-year-old actor, who recently won the highly publicised defamation case against Amber Heard, told NBC, “This is made up.”

Depp has previously denied that he will not return to the Disney movie under any circumstances when he addressed the issue under oath at the libel case trial.

During the trial, Heard’s attorney ben Rottenborn asked Depp, “If Disney came to you with $300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

“That is true,” Depp replied.

Depp had further addressed the issue, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.”

“The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow,” he added.

“They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find," said Depp.