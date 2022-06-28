Johnny Depp all set to return to acting after Amber Heard defamation trial

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp is all set to return to acting as his role for the first untitled historic movie after winning the defamation trial has been disclosed.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has arrived in Paris to film his first movie, directed by French star Maiwenn.

According to a report by Metro UK, Johnny Depp will star as King Louis XV in the upcoming movie and the film is set to shoot at the Palace of Versailles and around Paris.

Further details are being kept under wraps.

Louis XV ruled as King of France from 1715 to 1774.

Johnny Depp won defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard earlier this month.