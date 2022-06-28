Victoria Beckham rocks lace mini dress at star-studded fashion preview: pics

Victoria Beckham rocks lace minidress at star-studded fashion preview: pics

Victoria Beckham brought her fashion A-game to a French fashion preview on Monday as she rocked an all-black look.

The Spice Girl alum’s high-profile appearance has been breaking the internet as the diva looked absolutely gorgeous in a black lace mini dress under a matching chic blazer.

Victoria wore black tights, coordinated heels and dark shades to add a classy twist to her attire.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

However, her glamorous look didn’t go with the location of Le Papier (The Paper) Simon Porte Jacquemus’ show as it turned out to be a hilly and barren place, forging an unsteady path for catwalks.

The 48-year-old singer-turned-designer posed with French actor Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey at the star-studded event.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Victoria’s recent appearance came after The Sun recently reported that she has ignited tension with fellow fashion designer Stella McCartney over stylist.

“To say there is some top-level professional rivalry is an understatement. Both are hugely successful through sheer hard work and talent.

“They respect each other enormously. But in the workplace there is quite a bit of tension,” a source spilt the beans.

“Stella feels quite a few of the A-list names she used to dress have deserted her for Victoria. And everyone in her office is discussing the fact that Jane is no longer with Stella,” the insider added.