Queen Elizabeth delights fans with her amazing gesture amid health worries

Queen Elizabeth II has shared a message of courage, hope and positivity with her latest move, indicating that she won't give up.
There have been speculations for last few months that the longest-reigning monarch could soon be putting her feet up due to her mobility issues, and military bigwigs are planning for Prince Charles' coronation.
However, the 96-year-old's latest gesture suggests she wont give and continue as head of the state. The monarch defied the doctors' order and enjoyed horse-riding.
The Queen, who was advised to quit riding nine months ago when mobility problems limited her ability to get around, has been seen several times in the saddle in Windsor Castle's grounds this week, which seems to be a message to the British public.
