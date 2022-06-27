Halle Berry speaks on why medical abortion is important for women: Pic

Halle Berry recently expressed anger after US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade abortion bill on Friday.



On Sunday, the Moonfall actress turned to Instagram and posted a series of “grave medical circumstances” in which she explained the consequences women could face if did not receive an abortion for the right reasons.

The X-Men penned a heartfelt note about how a woman’s life could be threatened if not received proper care.

“'The treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is abortion. The treatment for a septic uterus is abortion. The treatment for a miscarriage that your body won't release is abortion. If you can't get those abortions, you die. You. Die,” she wrote.

Earlier, the Bruised actress voiced her protests on social media and condemned US ruling on ending the women’s constitutional rights to abortion.



“Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together and NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it and talk about-we must DO SOMETHING about it!” asserted Berry.



