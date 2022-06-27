Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in second week of July: sources

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. -File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former federal finance minister and senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in the second week of July and take over the reins of the finance ministry, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources within the party.

The sources said that the decision in this regard was taken by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to details, Ishaq Dar will come back in the second week of the next month and take oath as a senator. He was elected to the house in 2018.

The sources have shared that Dar will then be appointed as finance minister since Miftah Ismail, an unelected member, can not continue in the office for more than six months.

“PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is of the view that only Ishaq Dar can steer the country out of financial crisis and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will is also in favour of Dar’s immediate return,” the sources said.



Miftah Ismail, who was inducted into the cabinet in April, has completed three months of his limited tenure and the government will soon need a finance minister amid a worsening economic situation.

Regarding the cases Dar is facing, the sources shared that the PML-N leader will apply for pre-arrest bail and then come to the country to face them.

The former finance minister has been out of the country since October 2017 on account of his medical treatment.

He has since been declared a proclaimed offender in a corruption case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).