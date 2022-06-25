Shah Rukh Khan clocks in 30 years today, fans rejoice and trend #30YearsofSRK on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling Bollywood industry for the last 30 years with his dimpled smile, starry-eyed romance and enchanting personality.



Interestingly, it was today on June 25, 1992, the King Khan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Deewana which also starred Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Ever since, there was no looking back for King Khan.

In a flash, SRK became a household name and garnered immense love from people of different backgrounds, age and religion.

There had been several hit movies to his credit including the longest-running DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho that dubbed him as the romantic hero for past three decades.

In the wake of this, the ardent fans and admirers of the actor took to social media to celebrate an amazing journey of the legendary actor in the entertainment industry through movie clips, videos and posters.

In no time, #30YearsofSRK began trending on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Here are a few posts that highlight the incredible work of the legend.



