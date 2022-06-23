Kim Kardashian’s aesthetic choices for office dubbed ‘most uncomfortable’

Kim Kardashian is being trolled by fans on social media as her aesthetic choices for her office appeared nothing but incredibly ‘uncomfortable’.
A video of Skims office tour went viral on TikTok as the Kardashians’ followers rallied after the 41-year-old mogul for placing wooden chairs, reported Page Six.
“I think I just found the most uncomfortable looking chairs ever,” one fan expressed while another slammed the diva, "Me thinking about how even more messed up my back would be if I had to sit on that wooden chair for 8 hours.”
“I would rather sit on the ground,” wrote another user before adding, “Those are don’t stay too long chairs.”
However, there were a few fans who supported the interior design of the reality star’s office.
“I love watching people hate on kims furniture thats literally kinda scandinavian looking,” one fan noted.
“She knows that’s for decorative purposes only. She probably doesn’t even use that office at all,” another user added.
Austin Butler talks about 'Elvis'
Royal fans turn against Amber Heard, compare her interview with Meghan's
Will Shakira and Jerard Pique get back together?
Boris Johnson refuses to confirm Prince Charles' 'appalling' remarks
Snoop Dogg's hilarious video elicits reaction from Courteney Cox
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are said to be ‘unbreakable’ as they continue to battle health issues