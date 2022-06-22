Amber Heard in good spirits as defamation trial ends: Source

Hollywood actress Amber Heard is spending quality time with her close ones after the conclusion of the defamation court case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.



A close source told People the Aquaman actress, 36, is "doing okay" following the verdict and that while "she feels drained and exhausted after the trial," she "is trying her best to have a positive outlook."

"She is happy to spend every day with her baby girl [daughter Oonagh Paige, 14 months]," the insider says. "Her sister [Whitney Henriquez] is also her biggest supporter. They spend a lot of time together."

Earlier this month, Depp, 59, won all three defamation claims in his case against Heard over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward as a survivor of domestic abuse.

The jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).

Additionally, Heard was awarded $2 million in damages for her counterclaims against Depp. The actress's attorney has said that Heard will "absolutely" appeal the verdict against her.



