Netflix show ‘Umbrella Academy’ returns with season three

The squabbling siblings of "The Umbrella Academy" return for more superhero antics this week, contending with a fresh universal threat and some new family rivals.



Season three of the hit Netflix show sees the introduction of the slicker Sparrow Academy as well as the transition of character Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor Hargreeves, mirroring the personal life of actor Elliot Page.

Showrunner Steve Blackman said he worked closely with Page on a storyline after the 35-year-old Oscar nominee, formerly known as Ellen Page, said in late 2020 he was transgender and had changed his first name.

"Elliot had called me after the scripts were done and said he was making the transition and I obviously wanted to be very supportive. No one...made me write it into the story but I did think was the right thing to do," Blackman told Reuters.

Season two wrapped with the siblings halting a 1963 apocalypse and returning to the present to find themselves in another timeline and their home occupied by the Sparrow Academy - siblings adopted by their father, including a mean version of their deceased brother Ben.

Previously, Ben, played by actor Justin H. Min, only appeared as a ghost to his brother Klaus.

"It was great though to finally be able to act alongside some of the other cast members for the first time, to see them look me in the eye for the first time," Min said.

Based on the comic books by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the show has won over fans with its relatable family struggles, catchy tunes and surrealist elements.

"The Umbrella Academy" season three premieres on Wednesday. (Reuters)