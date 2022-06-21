Kareena Kapoor little one learning the art of ‘balance’ at this young age: See pic

Kareena Kapoor’s little one learning the art of ‘balance’ at this young age: See pic

Kareena Kapoor has recently shared the glimpse of her youngest son who is keen to show the online world his almost perfect “balancing” trick.



On Tuesday morning, the 3 Idiots actress turned to Instagram and posted a photo of her baby Jehangir Khan, lovingly called as Jeh, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

In the photo that is now deleted by the actress, Jeh could be seen doing a downward pose while stretching his legs and arms and looked adorable.

Sharing the post, the Bollywood diva quipped, “BALANCE… such an important word to life and Yoga Happy international Yoga Day people… My Jeh baba.”

In no time, the endearing photo has garnered a lot of love from little munchkin’s aunts and followers who called him “cutie”, “pudding” and “doll”.

Jeh’s Aunt Karisma Kapoor reacts to the photo and remarked, “J baba” while dropped heart-shaped emojis in the comment section.

Amrita Arora laughed it out and called him, “Cutie”.

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen in movies including Laal Singh Chaddha and The Devotion of Suspect X.