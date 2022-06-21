Travis Barker gets adorable handwritten Father's Day cards from Kourtney Kardashian’s kids

File footage

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated Father's Day in the most special way with their blended family.

The Blink-182 drummer received special love and appreciation notes from the Poosh founder’s children Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, as they expressed how he's the best.

The musician, 46, took to his Instagram Story on Monday and posted sweet pictures of Father's Day handwritten cards he received from his wife Kourtney’s kids, whom she shares with her ex-Scott Disick.

"You are so so nice and kind," Penelope wrote. "You are the best drummer ever. You make my mom happy."

As for Reign, he kept his message short and sweet, "Dear Travis happy fathers day." He included a drawing of two stick figures, who are seemingly Travis and Kourtney.

The All The Small Things crooner also received love from his kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-Shanna Moakler.

He is also a father figure to Moakler's child Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her previous relationship with her ex-Oscar De La Hoya.

On Sunday, Barker and Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into their Father’s Day celebrations including the outing with Landon, Alabama and Atiana and enjoyed their lunch in an intimate and beautiful backyard setting.