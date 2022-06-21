Prince William 'to carry burden of duty alone' with Harry 'sad reality'

Prince William will celebrate his special day without dear brother Prince Harry by his side.

The Duke of Cambridge, who has turned 40 today, is spending birthday with family sans brother across the pond.

Natalie Oliveri wrote in 9Honey, an Australian news outlet, that “Prince Harry, once his brother’s wingman, is thousands of kilometres away living an entirely different life to the one he and William had envisioned growing up in Kensington Palace together when they were children.”

Ms Oliveri added: “The sad reality is one brother has chosen to step away from his royal role, leaving the other to carry the burden of duty alone.”

Meanwhile, Daily Mail earlier reported that Prince William is “mourning” the loss of is brother after hitting “rock bottom” in their relationship.

Harry left UK in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle after stepping down as a senior royal. Upon his brief return last month, the brothers were seemingly in a rift in the public eye.