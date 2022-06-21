Meghan Markle 'bullying' findings should not be locked up: Gossipmongers

Royal fans are demanding the findings of Meghan Markle's bullying allegations.
The Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying royal staffers into leaving their jobs back when she lived in Kensington Palace. She came under fire when a number of employees went on to expose her conduct.
Speaking on GB News, ToDiForDaily's podcast host Kinsey Schofield has now revealed: "Let me tell you, I cannot believe that the Palace is going to bury this Meghan Markle story, the Meghan Markle bullying claims.
"However, it is very Buckingham Palace to not talk about it, I respect their decision."
The podcast host added: "But a lot of royal watchers are fired up about this.
"They want to know what happened within that investigation".
She noted that the Queen "hired an outside firm to take over" the investigation".
Ms Schofield also added that "palace employees say they were humiliated by Meghan Markle.
"There was emotional cruelty, manipulation, and bullying".
She added: "We are being told by the Daily Mail that we will never see whatever that investigation was".
They added that locals "will never see the light of day" because "the Queen wants peace".
The royal podcaster said: "I get it, but you know what, a little gossip never hurt nobody".
In the picture, which was taken back in 1946, the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, is seen enjoying pleasant moment...
Kim shares new steamy swimsuit snaps taken by her comedian beau Pete Davidson during their love-filled getaway at...
Alonzo Bodden shared his thoughts about the future safety of comedians at shows
The Duchess of Sussex was looking gorgeous in light blue denim shirt and Shorts
Bushra Ansari urged the government to not post-mortem his body but also requested the nation to leave him and his...
Amber Heard's recent moves suggest she won't stay quiet