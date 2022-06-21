Prince Andrew caused real trouble for Prince William, Kate Middleton over royal birthday privilege?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has reportedly lost a royal birthday privilege after the British government’s decision to protect his uncle Prince Andrew from further ‘embarrassment.’

It has been revealed that Kate Middleton will also no longer enjoy the royal privilege on her birthdays.

Prince William turns 40 on Tuesday, June 21.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth has approved to scrap the tradition that flies the Union Jack at full mast on the government buildings on the birthday of any senior royal member.

However, it has been disclosed that now it will be only for the Queen and heir to throne Prince Charles.

The revelation comes after Prince Andrew's birthday tribute was scrapped in Northern Ireland a few months back after he was stripped of royal titles as he settled a civil assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre in February.