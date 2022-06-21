Khloé Kardashian keeps her private investor boyfriend 'mystery' for fans

Khloé Kardashian is moving on from her toxic ex-boyfriend!
The Kardashian sister is tip-toeing into dating again after the final breakup with serial cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson and PEOPLE confirms that she is really happy.
Her new beau is a private equity investor introduced to her by elder sister Kim Kardashian at a party.
On Friday, Kardashian denied an online rumor that she was dating "another NBA player."
"Definitely NOT True!!!" She wrote, "I am not seeing a soul," and shared, "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."
Speaking about the devastating breakup, that was also aired on the final episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder gushed over her family.
"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time," she said. "And I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things. Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."
