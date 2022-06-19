Prince Charles’ full title as monarch revealed in Queen’s funeral plan leak: Details

Fears about the Queen’s declining health continue to rise, especially after a detailed plan for her funeral was leaked over the weekend, which included her son, Prince Charles’, official title for when he ascends the throne, reported Express UK.
As per the official leaked briefing obtained by The Australian, a ten-day mourning period will be observed across the Commonwealth nations whenever the now-96-year-old monarch passes away, with Australia holding a state funeral.
The briefing also revealed that a special meeting of the Executive Council in Australia will proclaim Charles as the King of Australia.
Governor-General David Hurley will officially later proclaim Charles as the King in a session of Australian Parliament House.
As the King of Australia, Prince Charles’ full title will be ‘Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Australia and His other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth.’
