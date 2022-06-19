Prince William thinks Harry has been ‘sucked into an alien world’, reveals pal

file footage





Prince William reportedly thinks that his younger brother, Prince Harry, has been ‘sucked into an alien world’ since marrying Meghan Markle and relocating to the US, a pal of his has claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge’s relationship with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, has been strained for years now since Harry stepped down as a senior royal in 2020, and according to a friend, they remain at a ‘rock bottom’.

Talking to The Daily Mail, the insider shared: “Harry’s thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family’s only option because it doesn’t want to get dragged into a public slanging match.”

The source continued: “William is absolutely allergic to drama, but Harry has ensured that the family laundry is being aired on a global scale.”

“Truthfully, William thinks Harry has been sucked into an alien world and there’s f*** all he can do about it,” the insider concluded.

Prince William and Harry were known to share a close brotherly bond while growing up, especially after losing their mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in 1997.

However, they now rarely see each other, and notably avoided each other during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, for which Harry travelled to the UK from the US.