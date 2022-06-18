Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are 'Hollywood royalty' with trapped 'elite' life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not working enough for their brand , says expert.

Professor Cele Otnes spoke to Express.co.uk about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that left the royal family in 2020 in a bid to lead private life, are stilling living by the standards across the pond.

She asked: “Why do you need to live like Hollywood royalty when you’re not Hollywood royalty?”

She continued: “You’re royalty but you’ve shunned that royalty, so what are you as a brand?”

Harry and Meghan would win more support if they“distanced themselves” from an “elite” lifestyle, notes Ms Cele.



She said: “They’re not willing to give up the trappings of this elite life, but honestly, if you ask me, that would be the way to brand themselves.”

“Not just geographically, they have to distance themselves lifestyle-wise.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess are living in an £11million mansion with a private tennis court, playground and spa.