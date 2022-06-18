Adele's Vegas residency may not return as staff 'fired for summer'

FileFootage

Adele promised to reschedule her postponed Las Vegas residency this year however the event is seemingly thrown into chaos as the staff at the venue was recently fired.



According to The Sun, “Union officials representing staff at the Colosseum confirmed members of the team had been told to go home until September.”

The 34-year-old cancelled her much-awaited series of gigs earlier this year at the last minute. The vocal queen assured her fans that her residency “has to happen this year”.

However, the recent reports suggest that staff at the Colosseum are out of action until September and will return to work for Sir Rod Stewart’s residency.

Stewart’s residency is slated to take place on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from September 23 until October 1.

Adele called off her shows with excuses related to the coronavirus outbreak as the singer shared that her show was not ready.