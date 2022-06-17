Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘downgraded’ with major royal shake up

file footage





Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are said to be making a major downgrade this summer when they move from Kensington Palace to a royal cottage at Windsor.

Talking about the Cambridge’s big royal move from their Kensington Palace royal home to Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage on the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal expert Roberta Fiorito said: “The fact they are moving into Adelaide Cottage is a shock. It is such a down-size. It is really low-key. It is just four bedrooms.”

The comment comes after a source spilled to The Sun earlier: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.”

“Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer,” the insider added.

The source also shared that it also fits the family as it means that Kate and William’s three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, can go to school together in the same vicinity.

“The three children will enjoy running around and playing in the gardens, which is the kind of life they enjoy so much when at Anmer Hall. They will pay rent from their private account. All they need to do is move in some of their treasured furniture and possessions,” the insider concluded.