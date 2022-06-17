Amber Heard says she never wanted the trial against Johnny Depp to air for the public

File Footage

Amber Heard revealed she never wanted the defamation trial against Johnny Depp to be aired for the public as she discussed arriving in court with protective measures.

In her post trial interview with NBC’ Savannah Guthrie, the Aquaman star said that they had to establish barricades so she could drive safely to the courthouse.

“Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television,” Heard said in her interview.

She added, “They had to establish barricades to protect me so I could drive into a protected entrance of the courthouse.”

“Every single day that’s how I walked in the court,” the 36-year-old actor said.

She further said, “I didn’t want this to be a thing. I didn’t want it to be a trial.”

“I didn’t want it to be a part of the public record but when someone sues you, you don’t really have a choice,” she added.

Heard lost the trial against Depp brought against her after she published an article in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse victim.



