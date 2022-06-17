Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘on their last olive branch’ with Firm: ‘No nine lives!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned about treating Jubilee attendance as ‘last chance’ to royal graces’.
This warning has been issued by royal commentator Russell Myers, in his interview with Australian TV.
There, he was quoted saying, “Harry was giving an interview just a couple of weeks ago when he was at the Invictus Games.”
“It was all, sort of, bizarre language, he was there to protect the Queen and these things are not going down too well.”
“If it [their relationship] is to be repaired, then there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge.”
