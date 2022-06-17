Juror puts Amber Heard on blast for gifting ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife

One of the jurors responsible for handing the verdict in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case has put the actress on blast.

According to the New York Post, the juror questioned Amber Heard’s story of abuse.

In exchange for anonymity, they were quoted telling the outlet, “If you have a battered wife or spouse situation, why would you buy the other person, the ‘aggressor,’ a knife.”

During the course of the interview, the juror addressed issues relating to Amber’s alleged “crocodile tears” and even accusations of bribery.