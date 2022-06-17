Prince William raw reasons for branding Prince Harry ‘irrelevant’ leaked

Experts have finally broken their silence over Prince William’s true reasons for branding Prince Harry as ‘irrelevant’.

This claim has been made by the Daily Mail editor Richard Eden, during his appearance on Mail+'s Palace Confidential.

There, he explained Prince William’s decision to ‘not look back’ to Prince Harry and explained the true reasons for it all.



“Essentially, Harry is almost someone from his past,” Mr Eden began by explaining.

“It sounds brutal and it is sad but Harry is not part of the future that William envisages and he is almost irrelevant to that.”

“And we saw that in a pretty stark way at the Jubilee celebrations I think.”

While the Jubilee trip was a ‘last ditch’ effort to mend fences, experts fear it did ‘nothing’ to change the dynamic.