Queen sparks fears amid concerns monarchy ‘can’t hold it together’: report

Experts fear Queen Elizabeth’s monarchy will reportedly fall into dangerous disarray without her ‘leading the way’

This warning has been issued by one of the Royal Family’s connections, Petronella Wyatt.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, she claimed, “The Queen's heirs can't hold it together.”

“Charles thinks he is [a] leader of the opposition. William is petulant and their family petty squabbles are in the papers almost daily.”

However, not every expert agrees with the warned prediction, biographers Angela Levin for one believes, “Prince Charles will make an excellent king not least because he cares so much about people. William has the same sense of duty.”