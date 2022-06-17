Queen sparks fears amid concerns monarchy ‘can’t hold it together’: report

Experts fear Queen Elizabeth’s monarchy will reportedly fall into dangerous disarray without her ‘leading the way’
This warning has been issued by one of the Royal Family’s connections, Petronella Wyatt.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, she claimed, “The Queen's heirs can't hold it together.”
“Charles thinks he is [a] leader of the opposition. William is petulant and their family petty squabbles are in the papers almost daily.”
However, not every expert agrees with the warned prediction, biographers Angela Levin for one believes, “Prince Charles will make an excellent king not least because he cares so much about people. William has the same sense of duty.”
BTS' V recently expressed having no regrets about ‘shelving’ his old songs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘furious’ seeing Royal Family’s ‘lack of begging’ for return
Justin Bieber continues to receive the best medical care possible and is upbeat about his recovery.
Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson says she would marry the disgraced Duke of York all over again
Prince William has had ‘enough’ of Prince Andrew’s demands of being allowed to return back to the royal fold
Gerard Pique’s popularity is seemingly stumbling after the footballer parted way from Shakira