Prince William ‘will rule with iron rod’ when it comes to Prince Andrew: Details

file footage

Prince William is expected to ‘throw his weight around more’ when it comes to keeping his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, in check, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.



It was earlier reported that Prince William put his foot down over allowing Prince Andrew to attend the Order of the Garter service, with the Duke of Cambridge reportedly giving the Queen an ultimatum, saying: “It’s him or me!”

The Duke of York was subsequently barred from publicly being a part of the ceremony, however, was allowed to attend a private investiture service.

Talking to Express UK just before the Order of the Garter service, royal expert and author Howard Hodgson said: “I think Prince Charles will be vastly more tough on Andrew than the Queen ever was.”

“And if Charles ever doubts it — because he has a kind heart — Prince William, who is a much tougher man, will absolutely put an iron rod down his father’s back and say: ‘No!’”

Hodgson added: “William will rule with an iron rod when it comes to his uncle.”

This comes as Prince Andrew is said to be rallying to return to public life as a royal, and has reportedly demanded that his HRH status be reinstated and respected.