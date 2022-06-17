Markets to close at 9pm, restaurants by 11pm in Sindh; notification issued
KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued a notification ordering the closure of markets by 9pm, marriage halls 10:30pm and restaurants by 11pm as part of an energy conservation plan.
The new rule is set to take effect from tonight for a month’s period.
The Sindh Home Department, in a notification issued today, stated that due to the prevalent power outages there is an urgent need to take the effective measures for the conservation of energy through a two-pronged balanced approach i.e., to utilize the daylight hours for business activities and to minimize the possible adverse impact on the business activities.
“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 CrPC and Section 14(3) and Section 16 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010, with the approval of Chairman, Sindh Provincial Commission, following specific restrictions are hereby imposed within the territorial limits of the Sindh Province with immediate effect,” the notification said.
The area police officers have been authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC imposed under the order.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan says he will do a “strong show” soon
Nowhere in the world are the markets open till 1 o'clock at night, says Khawaja Asif
Section 216 of the Sindh Child Act does not apply to the suspects in the case as they got married in Punjab, reads the...
"Acutely aware of the impact that a fuel price hike causes," says PM Shahbaz Shahrif
FIA has filed a Rs720 million money laundering case against the PML-Q leader
Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch issues directives to form committee