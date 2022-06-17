Chris Rock offered Emmy Awards gig after altercation with Will Smith

FileFootage

Chris Rock was recently reached out to host Emmy Awards after his gig as a host at the Oscars 2022 made headlines when Will Smith smacked him for poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.



According to Deadline, the comedian and Dwayne Johnson were reached out by the prestigious show helm the Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

However, the sources spilt to the outlet that Rock, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, refused to do the honours once again.

Meanwhile, the Red Notice star seems unlikely to front the star-studded show, slated to air on Sunday, September 12 on NBC.

The nominations for the show were unveiled on July 12 after which fans can start voting from Thursday to June 27.

The King Richard star was banned from Oscars for next ten years after he slapped Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.